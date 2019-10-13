Bigil trailer out: Vijay amazes in dual roles

Chennai: The trailer of Bigil, starring Vijay, has been released and the sports drama that revolves around a women’s football team coached by Vijay’s character.

Vijay is seen in two avatars in the film, one as a young man sporting a jersey with the name ‘Michael’ written on it, who later coaches the girls team, and the other as Rayappan, who seems to be a local don.

Nayanthara plays a crucial role in the film.

The trailer shows a romance between Vijay and Nayanthara, who appears to be a sportsperson in the film as well. Michael does not seem to be well-liked by the girls he coaches, but in the end it seems like his training does end up in some success. Vijay’s Rayappan is also seen using a billhook when he is attacked by his adversaries.

Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Sai Dheena, Vivek, Anandraj also star in Bigil. Shroff had previously revealed that he portrays the president of the football association. Directed by Atlee, this is his third collaboration with Vijay after Theri and Mersal.

AR Rahman has composed the music for Bigil. The makers had previously released songs like ‘Verithanam’ and ‘Singappenney.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had acted in the sports drama Chak De back in 2007, reacted to the film’s trailer, and called it “Chak De on steroids.”

Bigil will release in cinemas on Diwali this year.