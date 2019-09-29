Bigg Boss 13 to premiere tonight

Mumbai: The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 13th season and will premiere from tonight on Colors TV at 9 pm.

Celebs who will be participating in BB 13 are:

Wajid, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena, Abu Malik, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Anveshi Jain, Paras Chhabra, and Ashwini Koul.

The Bigg Boss 13 premiere night is going to be a starry one indeed with Salman Khan recreating ‘Didi Tera Dewar’ scene with actress Madhuri Dixit and dazzling performances by the contestants of the new season.

The makers have released a new teaser featuring TV bahu Rashami Desai, who is reportedly being paid the highest in Bigg Boss 13 with Rs 1.2 crore.

In the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, there will be no commoner participating in the show. Yes, you read that right. The makers of the show decided this season to have celebs who will be locked for 15 weeks.

In the promo, host Salman announced that the contestants will reach finale in 4 weeks. In these 4 weeks, a few contestants will get a chance to win a ticket to the finale. They will have to give their best to secure their place in the grand finale.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel will be the malkin of the house this time and will also assign tasks to the housemates.