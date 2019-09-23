Bigg Boss 13: House looks colourful, check out pics here

Mumbai: While the hit reality show Bigg Boss 13 is going to premiere from September 29, the pictures of the house are here and it looks beautiful.

The main attraction of the house of this season seems the vertical garden which is 20 feet huge and is decorated with flowers. The living room has been perfectly designed to accommodate 14 people all at the same time.

The bedrooms are double beds which are designed in such a way that three people can sleep on them.

The walls of the living room have huge installations of various gestures of the hands like ‘YO’, ‘Thumbs-up’, ‘Peace Out’ etc.

Similarly, the kitchen and the bathroom also looked vibrant in the peppy theme.

A lot of promos have been released by the makers of the show which will begin from 29th at 9 PM after and alter the show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.