Bigg Boss 13: Curtains slide on contestants, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Sidharth Shukla ‘confirmed’

Mumbai: While Salman Khan is set to return with the 13th season of hit reality show Bigg Boss, the contestants of the show are slowly being revealed amidst riddles for the viewer.

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, better known as Gopi Bahu on daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Siddharth Shukla of Balika Vadhu fame are said to be the first two confirmed contestants on the show.

Leaked pictures of the promo have surfaced online and show Devoleena dressed as her famous onscreen avatar. Devoleena will also reportedly star in a new TV show titled Kuch Naye Rishte. She has also worked on shows Kundali Bhagya and Laal Ishq.

Siddharth is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 and has hosted several reality shows such as India’s Got Talent and Savdhaan India.

According to various reports, other probable contestants rumoured to have been chosen for the show are Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shivin Narang.

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29 at 9 pm while the weekday episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

The makers of BB 13 have literally taken fans and us by surprise. Meanwhile, we hear that this year Salman Khan will have a female co-host too.