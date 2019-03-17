Big B wishes happy birthday to best daughter in world

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on his daughter’s birthday shared an adorable wish for his darling daughter Shweta on Sunday.

Senior Bachchan shared a collage of their pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best daughter in the world… how beautifully you have grown.”

The pictures also feature Jaya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Shweta’s brother Abhishek Bachchan, also shared an adorable picture, which features the Bachchan siblings enjoying ice creams.

“Happy birthday to the big sis!! Thankfully, my hand-mouth coordination has improved since then!!! Have a wonderful day and an ever better year, Shwetdi. Love you,” Abhishek captioned the post.