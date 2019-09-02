Bid to breach Parliament security foiled, man taken into custody

New Delhi: A man wielding a knife had tried to breach the security of Parliament here on Monday and was immediately taken into custody, reports said.

The reports said a person here was detained for allegedly attempting to enter the Parliament premises on a motorbike carrying a knife.

Police sources said he has been identified as Sagar Insa, resident of Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi. Insa is believed to be the follower of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

He was taken to Parliament Street police station for questioning, police said.