Bhubaneswar’s Khimji Jewellers crafts first gold crown of Maa Durga in Saheed Nagar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s largest jewellery chain Khimji Jewellers were given the opportunity to craft Bhubaneswar’s first Solid Gold Crown (Mukut) of Maa Durga for the famed Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Samiti this year.

The unique solid gold Mukut which is made up using about 2.5 KG 916 BIS Hallmark Gold and the Cuttack’s age-old art of fine filigree which is the pride of Odisha took seven months of painstaking work and countless man hours by the six goldsmiths appointed by Khimji. The Mukut was finally handed over to Narayan Sahoo, Secretary Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Samiti by Sumeet Khimji, Director Khimji Jewellers in a Press Conference today held at Saheed Nagar Puja Mandap.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Khimji, Director Khimji Jewellers said, “It is a blessing for Khimji Jewellers to get an opportunity to craft the exquisite Gold Mukut for Maa Durga. We thank the Sahid Nagar Durga Puja Samiti for reposing the faith in Khimji Jewellers and giving us the honour to craft this Gold Mukut for Maa Durga this year which is going to enhance her beauty. “

Khimji Jewellers have been crafting the Silver Mukut for Saheed Nagar Goddess Idol since 2016. For the record, this is the first solid gold Mukut made for Maa Durga in Bhubaneswar. The sentiment behind crafting this Mukut is auspiciousness as gold symbolizes the beginning of something prosperous. This is going to be a memorable as well as a proud occasion for all city dwellers and will attract more devotees to the Mandap.

Notably, Khimji is the first Jewellery chain of Odisha to bring 100% Hallmark Jewellery to the Market. It should be noted that Khimji Jewellers has been the only Jewellery chain in the state to restore all the ornaments of Lord Jagannath at Puri, made Crown for Lord Lingraj at Bhubaneswar and various other auspicious temples across the state.