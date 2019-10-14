Bhubaneswar’s First Largest IT convention to be held in January 2020

Bhubaneswar: Computer Society of India (CSI), the first and largest body of computer professionals in India held the Curtain Raising Programme of its 53rd CSI Annual Convention 2020 to be held on from 16-18th January 2020 at KIIT University.

Sri Tusharkanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of Odisha graced the occasion as Chief Guest in the presence of Hon’ble President, CSI Prof. A K Nayak as Guests of Honour and Hon’ble Chairman, National Board of Accreditation and Former President, CSI Prof. K K Aggarwal as Chief Speaker. CSI 2020 Convention Mentor Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC, KIIT University presided over the meeting and Manas Pattnaik Convener CSI 2020 Convention briefed about CSI followed by vote of thanks by Dr. R N Behera, Ex Director NIC. Sanjay Mohapatra, Organising Secretary, CSI 2020 Convention, Chairman and Committee Members of different CSI groups were also present.

The three days – 53rd Annual International Convention CSI 2020 is the first largest and prestigious IT convention to be held in Bhubaneswar. The convention under the theme ‘Digital Democracy – IT for Change’ holds greater significance in the context of Hon’ble Prime Minister and Govt. of India’s effort to improve digital connectivity and taking technology to very strata of society. Further the convention also aims at highlighting the 5T initiative taken by Government of Odisha since it is an important component of Digital Democracy. As part of it, the Society further looks forward to Honour the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri. Naveen Patnaik with CSI E–Ratna Award on the occasion of its 53rd Annual Convention. Registration details for the convection has been made available on its website –www.csi2020.in and for more details one can login to www.csi-india.org/csi.in

Speaking on the occasion Sri Tusharkanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of Odisha said “It is a moment of pride for Odisha to experience the Convention by Computer Society of India where professionals from IT Sector of all over India are going to participate. This is going to provide a platform for investors to invest as well as promotion for the start-ups. The researches of IT Sector are also going to participate in this convention.” “Further we are looking forward to enhance the IT sector as well as infrastructure for IT the state“ he added.

The convention will provide a platform to the participants to share their views and ideas on the various aspects of the theme – ‘Digital Democracy- IT for Change’ in the present scenario. The programme will hold three sessions – Convention, Conference and Award Ceremony. As many as thirty inspiring IT Entrepreneurs as well as start-ups to be honoured in this convention. Apart from this the convention will also help attracting investors in the sector of IT.

“It is the need of the hour for the present youth who are specializing in IT is that they should understand how the social problems could be solved using Information Technology. So the real ingenuity of the students will lie in trying to find out what problem they can solve making use of their knowledge that is Computer science or information technology“ qsaid National Board of Accreditation and Former President, CSI Prof. K K Aggarwal

“The theme E-Democracy is actually a theme of great demand of the time. India is a country with 1.32 million masses where 6.9% of the population are living in the rural areas and 31% are living in the urban areas . There is a great digital divide in that context the computer & Information Technology has played a great role for educating the masses which is the real meaning of the democracy” said Hon’ble President, CSI Prof. A K Nayak.

“The contribution of Computer science to the country is the participation of general people with the governance system and what could be a better platform than CSI Convention 2020 to this. said CSI 2020 Convention Mentor Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC, KIIT University. The convention will not only integrate the use of engineering institutions and professional bodies but also will to attract more investors to the state.

“Through internet and mobile technology citizens are getting more and more empowered and govt. is able to provide more and more services to the citizens” said Manas Pattnaik Convener CSI 2020 Convention. The recent 5T initiative taken by Govt of Odisha is a perfect model of ‘Digital Democracy which is being experimented across the state“he added.

More than 1000 Computer Professionals and Students from all over India and abroad will be participating in this convention. Delegates from different walks of life including industry experts, educationists, government officials and students will be participating in this convention. The programme will have sessions on general speeches of interest, paper presentations, panel discussions in multiple/track sessions. There will be exhibition stalls showcasing emerging products and services of the industry.

Computer Society of India (CSI) is the first and largest body of Computer professionals in India started in the year 1965 by a few computer professionals and has now grown to be the national body representing computer professionals. The Annual Convention of CSI is the prestigious event of the Society being held every year since 1966 in different cities across India. The main features of the convention include technical sessions, tutorials, panel discussions, Exhibitions and awards ceremony.