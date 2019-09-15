Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited celebrates Engineer’s Day

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) celebrated Engineer’s Day on its office premises at BMC Bhawani Mall here on Sunday.

On this occasion, engineers and other staff members remembered the contributions of Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshwariya, one of the greatest engineers, India has ever produced.

Engineer’s Day has been observed on the birthday of the great engineer, who had contributed a lot in pre-independence India in the field of engineering. Apart from staff members of BSCL Aswini Kumar Biswal, General Manager Engineering, Pradip Singh Manager Engineering, Jyoti Prasad Das Manager Engineering, Kali Kalyan Maharana Deputy Manager Engineering and other young engineers working under various projects of the Special Purpose Vehicle joined the celebration. Company Secretary Ajay Kumar Majhi was also present on the occasion.

GM Engineering BSCL Aswini Kumar Biswal called upon young engineers to remember the path shown by engineers like Sir M Vishweshwariya, who had made a mark in the field. He also urged the engineers under BSCL to think about innovative approach so that the projects would be implemented in quicker and cost-effective manner.

Remembering the contributions of great engineers who had constructed big dams, bridges and projects which are still helping in economic progress of the nation, the senior engineer also added that because of the dedicated engineers we are living a life of comfort as they had toiled hard in project sites in adverse situations to make other happy and prosperous.

Deputy Manager Engineering Kali Kalyan Maharana also spoke about Sir M Vishweshwariya and how he contributed towards the progress of the pre-independence era and after Independence.

Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshwariya was born on September 15 in 1861 in the erstwhile Mysore state (now Karnataka). An outstanding student throughout his career, he was later conferred Bharat Ratna for his contributions in the field of Engineering. From designing and developing Vrindavan Gardens to development of several projects across the country, he was also involved in the development plan of New Delhi. He was also conferred the prestigious `Sir’ title by the British Empire.

BSCL, being the special purpose vehicle to develop the Bhubaneswar Smart City is implementing various engineering, technology and civil projects across the Smart District and pan-city area. With engineering as its core focus apart from other projects, the celebration of Engineer’s Day at its office also inspired engineers a lot.