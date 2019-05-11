Bhubaneswar slum dwellers to get Cyclone Fani assistance without ration card: SRC

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), in a letter to the Khurda Collector, has asked to ensure the implementation of the Chief Minister’s package to the families who do not have a ration card.

The Odisha government asked the Khurda District Collector to provide assistance to families living in slums under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), even if they do not own a ration card under Centre and State’s food security programmes.

SRC Bishnupada Sethi mentioned, “The Government is pleased to extend the Gratuitous Relief announced by the Chief Minister for them even if they do not have a ration card.”

The decision was taken after several slum-dwellers expressed about their distress following the Cyclone Fani.

According to the package, the families living under BMC who do not possess card will receive Rs 2,000 monetary assistance, Rs 500 for polythene and 50 Kg rice.

A few days earlier, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation began disbursing distress assistance to all ration card holders.

Notably, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani wreaked havoc in Bhubaneswar leaving behind its trail of destruction.