Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Sewa Express From Oct 15; Timings Of Passenger Trains Revised

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to introduce a daily Sewa Express train between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town from 15th October, 2019. Inaugural run of this train will commence from Bhubaneswar on 15th October, This train will leave Bhubaneswar at 1840hrs and will reach at Nayagarh Town at 2045hrs. In the return direction, this train will leave Nayagarh Town at 0630hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 0900hrs.

In view of introduction of Sewa Express, it has been decided to revise the timings of earlier running passenger trains between Khurda Road and Nayagarh Town for operational feasibility.

58431 Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 0820hrs instead of earlier timings at 0715hrs and will reach at Nayagarh Town at 0945hrs instead of earlier timings at 0855hrs. In the return direction, 58432 Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger will leave at Nayagarh Town at 1000hrs instead of earlier timings at 0920hrs and will reach at Khurda Road at 1145hrs instead of earlier timing at 1105hrs.

Similarly, 58429 Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 2015hrs instead of earlier timings at 1930hrs and will reach at Nayagarh Town at 2140hrs instead of earlier timings at 2110hrs. In the return direction, the timings of 58430 Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger will remain unchanged. This train will leave Nayagarh Town at 0500hrs and will reach at Khurda Road at 0645hrs.

Union Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce & Industries Shri Piyush Goyal will inaugurate Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Sewa Express through video conferencing from New Delhi on 15th October, 2019 along with other 9 Sewa Express Trains in different parts of the country.

Hon’ble Ministers, Govt of Odisha Padmanabha Behera, Arun Kumar Sahoo & Ashok Chandra Panda; Hon’ble MPs Pinaki Mishra & Aparajita Sarangi and Hon’ble MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena & Susant Kumar Rout will be present at the function to be held at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.