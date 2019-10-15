Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Sewa Express Flagged Off

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal today flagged off the Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Sewa Express through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were present at the flagging off event in New Delhi.

In Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Ashok Chandra Panda, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi were present at the city railway station from where the train departed for Nayagarh. East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Vidya Bhushan and DRM Khurda Road Shashi Kant Singh were also present.

As per the schedule, 18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express will depart from Bhubaneswar at 6.40 pm and reach Nayagarh Town at 8.45 pm.

Similarly, 18424 Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Express will leave Nayagarh Town at 6.30 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 9 am.

The daily Express train will have stoppages at Khurda Road Junction, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala, and Bolagarh Road stations between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town.