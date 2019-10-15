Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Sewa Express train service from today

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Sewa Express train
0

Bhubaneswar: The daily Sewa Express train between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh will be functional from today. The inaugural run of the train will commence from Bhubaneswar.

As per the schedule, 18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express will depart from Bhubaneswar at 6.40 pm and reach Nayagarh Town at 8.45 pm.

Similarly, 18424 Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Express will leave Nayagarh Town at 6.30 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 9 am.

Related Posts

Headlines This Morning

Elderly woman drowns in Sweta Ganga lake in Puri

Naveen congratulates India-born Abhijeet Banerjee on winning…

The train will have stoppages at Khurda Road Junction, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala and Bolagarh Road stations between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town.

In view of introduction of Sewa Express, the timings of earlier running passenger trains between Khurda Road and Nayagarh town have been revised for operational feasibility.

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Sewa Express through videoconferencing from New Delhi on October 15 along with other nine Sewa Express trains in different parts of the country.

Ministers Padmanabha Behera, Arun Kumar Sahoo and Ashok Chandra Panda, MPs Pinaki Misra and Aparajita Sarangi and MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena and Susant Kumar Rout will attend the opening function to be held at the Bhubaneswar railway station.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Headlines This Morning

Elderly woman drowns in Sweta Ganga lake in Puri

Naveen congratulates India-born Abhijeet Banerjee on winning…

1 of 7,135