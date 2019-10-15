Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Sewa Express train service from today

Bhubaneswar: The daily Sewa Express train between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh will be functional from today. The inaugural run of the train will commence from Bhubaneswar.

As per the schedule, 18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express will depart from Bhubaneswar at 6.40 pm and reach Nayagarh Town at 8.45 pm.

Similarly, 18424 Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Express will leave Nayagarh Town at 6.30 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 9 am.

The train will have stoppages at Khurda Road Junction, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala and Bolagarh Road stations between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town.

In view of introduction of Sewa Express, the timings of earlier running passenger trains between Khurda Road and Nayagarh town have been revised for operational feasibility.

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Sewa Express through videoconferencing from New Delhi on October 15 along with other nine Sewa Express trains in different parts of the country.

Ministers Padmanabha Behera, Arun Kumar Sahoo and Ashok Chandra Panda, MPs Pinaki Misra and Aparajita Sarangi and MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena and Susant Kumar Rout will attend the opening function to be held at the Bhubaneswar railway station.