Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur Flight Timings Rescheduled

Bhubaneswar: The timings of Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur flight which is operated by Air Asia has been changed from October 27.

As per the reports from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Air Asia flight AK 30 will take off at 9.30 pm from Bhubaneswar Airport and arrive at Kuala Lumpur at 3.50 am (IST) from October 27.

Furthermore, Bhubaneswar-bound AK 31 flight will leave Kuala Lumpur at 7.45 pm and land at Bhubaneswar at 9.00 pm (IST) on the same date. The timings have been changed due to runway repair work, the BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said.

Besides, two AirAsia flights will be launched between Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar and three flights will connect Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. The flight services will commence from November 9.

Notably, Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) will partially closed for eight months starting from November 1 this year due to the mandatory recarpeting work of runway here.