Bhubaneswar Denizens Bid Adieu to Goddess Durga In Grand Idol Immersion Carnival

Bhubaneswar: After dipping in the religious fervour for the last five days, the denizens of the State Capital, Bhubaneswar bid a teary adieu to Goddess Durga this evening.

The idols of Maa Durga were taken to the temporary immersion ponds made at Kuakhai, Daya and Bhargavi river banks, in grand processions across the city.

The roads of the Bhubaneswar wore a colourful look as lakhs of people joined the revellers at three convergence points in the city – Chandrasekharpur, Nayapalli, and Saheed Nagar.

With each puja committees making the idol immersion carnival a grand event by organising it in a distinctive style, the processions mesmerized all with the sounds of dhol, gongs and bells, besides DJs making the young generation shake a leg to the beat.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate Police ensured a smooth flow of traffic as well as the immersion procession to the temporary ponds made by the city’s civic body to curb the pollution of rivers.

Here are some stills of the grand idol immersion processions of Goddess Durga in Bhubaneswar:

Idol Immersion Procession at Nayapalli by Rajadhani Durga Puja Committee, Bhubaneswar.
Idol Immersion Procession at Saheed Nagar by Bhubaneswar Durga Puja Committee, Bhubaneswar

Idol Immersion Procession at Ekamra Kshetra (Old Town), Bhubaneswar.

 

