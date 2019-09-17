Bhubaneswar court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor daughter

Bhubaneswar: The special POCSO court Bhubaneswar on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with Rs 20,000 penalty after convicting him for raping his 11-year-old daughter in 2016.

Special Judge Satyaranjan Pradhan convicted the man under Section 6 (committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and Section 376 (2) (rape on a woman when she is under 12 years) of Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on him.

According to the case diary, the 11-year-old girl was regularly raped by her father after her mother went for work in 2016.

The incident came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother on May 20, 2016. Following this, the minor girl’s mother lodged a complaint against her husband with Nayapalli police station.

Notably, the man was arrested by police after a medical examination. A case (132/2016) was registered against him and an investigation into the matter was underway.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court today awarded life imprisonment to the convict after finding him guilty.