Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest–2019: Subhashri Pattnaik Is The Winner

Bhubaneswar: Mrs. Subhashri Pattnaik is the winner of “Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest–2019” organised by Sand Pebbles Events & Promotion in association with Aashirvad Salt & Spices on 22nd September 2019 here at Hotel New Marrion, Bhubaneswar. Ms. Anwesa Behera is the 1st Runner up and Ms. Pragyan Betata is the 2nd Runner of the contest.

In other categories many talented contestants also got prizes. Pratima Mohanty got Best Dish in terms of Taste, Suchitra Mishra -Best Organisational Skill, Subhashri Pattnaik-Most Attention to Details, Bandana Dash-Best Creative Details, Kajal Singhi-Most Cost-Effective Dish, Dibyalaxmi Mohanty-Best Quality Dish, Shasiprava Dash-Best Local Cuisine Dish, Pallavi Jain-Most Well Groomed Chef, Bijaylaxmi Dhal-Best Dish in terms of Presentation, Manisha Sethia-Best Innovative Dish &Sailabala Sahoo-Best Health Conscious Dish.

Addressing the audience and media the Main Sponsor of the Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest–2019, Sitikanth Parija, the Branch Manager of ITC, Odisha said, “ITC’s Aashivad Salt & Spices brand stands for trust, taste and consistency and this innovative Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest-2019 was the perfect way to showcase ITC’s commitment to and involvement in Odisha’s rich cuisine culture.”

The main purpose is to identify the cookery talents of the city and get them recognized in front of a worthy audience. To offer Professional platform to the participants where they can display their hidden talents, Said Alok Maharana, Managing Director of Sand Pebbles Events & Promotions.

Best of the Chefs from all leading hotels Chef Nisar Ahemad, Executive Chef of Mayfair Hotel-Bhubaneswar, Chef Sayed Apsar Ali, Executive Chef of Hoel New Marrion, JashobantaParhi, Director-HR of Trident Hotels Bhubaneswar and Itishree Mishra- Test of Chatishgarh-2018 Winner were the judges for the contest.

Apart all of them, many other eminent guests from sponsors such as Laxmi Narayan Patnaik, Sr. GM Sales & Marketing of SJ Developers Pvt. Ltd., Aurobindo Mohanty, Consultant of Agri Link Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., Jivan Mirambika, Founder of Mirambika Group, Ms. Shyama Jha from Esplanade One, Gourav Daga, Area Manager of United Colors of Benetton, Odisha Region, Dhiren Nayak, Senior Manager of Sand Pebbles Group of Companies were also present during the contest.

The main sponsor of the contest is ITC’s Aashivad Salt & Spices. The contest was supported by SJ Developers, Mirambika Group, Odisha Hotels, Beverage Partner-EHA, Gift Sponsor-United Colors of Benetton, Venue partner-Hotel New Marrion, Promotion Partner-Team Admark Pvt. Ltd. And Gift Sponsor-Bhitarkanika Jungle Resort Pvt. Ltd.