Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest – 2019 on Sept 22

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest – 2019
Bhubaneswar: Sand Pebbles Events & Promotion is all set to organise – “Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest – 2019” on 22nd September 2019 at Hotel New Marrion, Bhubaneswar.

The main purpose of the event is to identify the cookery talents of the city and get them recognised in front of a worthy audience.

The main objective of the cooking competition is to offer a professional platform to the participants where they can display their individual and combined skills, creative talent and get opportunity to learn, and share experience in competitive environment. Food items which need to be displayed have to be a visual treat and to be presented in an artistic and aesthetic style.

Best of the Chefs from all leading hotels are invited to judge the event and will showcase their skill and innovativeness to the participants and the audience. Cookery show will be followed by the entertainment shows such as Band, Dance performances etc to motivate the participants while having competition. 

Attractive prizes and certificates will be given to the winners of Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest – 2019 in the presence of eminent Personalities and Medias.

