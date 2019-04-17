Bhubaneswar boils at 41.7 °C; seven places record over 40 °C in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the mercury soaring across the State giving the feel of May in April, the temperature soared to 41.7 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar today making it the hottest.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here, seven places in Odisha recorded over 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

While Bhubaneswar recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius, Angul recorded 41.1 degrees Celsius followed by Sundergarh (40), Bhawanipatna (40), Titlagarh (41), Malkangiri (40.5) and Sonepur (40).

This apart, Cuttack recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius, Paradip (32.4), Balasore (34), Gopalpur (32.1), Puri (33.4) and Baripada (34.8). However, the coastal belt of the State experienced a slight respite.

The Met has predicted that the maximum day temperature across Odisha is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two or three days.