Bhubaneswar Airport to be partially shut for 8 months for runway recarpeting work

Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) will remain partially closed for eight months starting from November 1 this year due to the mandatory recarpeting work of runway here.

“We are planning for recarpeting of the runway from 1st November to 31st March next year between 10 pm to 5.30 am and 5.30 am and 10.30 am to 6 pm from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020,” BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota informed.

“The airport will be closed during this period in the night and airlines will be rescheduled,” Hota added.

The flights are likely to be rescheduled as the recarpeting work of the airport’s runway will be taken up from November. The re-carpeting of the runways are done every 10 years and it was last taken up at BPIA in 2007.