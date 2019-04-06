Bhubaneswar airport creates new record with 41 per cent passenger growth

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International (BPI) Airport in Bhubaneswar created a new record bettering its earlier one of 3.2 million local and international passengers. It has registered a 41 per cent passenger growth this year.

As per reports, the passenger traffic jumped by 40.58 per cent in the year 2018-19, as the airport witnessed 44,51,163 local air travellers while the number of international passengers reached 99,410.

Currently, BPIA handles flight operations from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vizag, Ahmedabad in India and Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur abroad.

Besides, the BPIA authorities have decided to build two artificial fountains, one at the Terminal-1 and the other at the arrival gate.