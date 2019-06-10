Bhoot Part One-The Haunted Ship: Karan Johar steps into horror franchise, first poster released

Mumbai: Karan Johar and his production house, Dharma Productions, announced the title of the horror film Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship. The renowned filmmaker is set to make his first horror franchise, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

The poster of the same with Vicky Kaushal’s terrifying look was unveiled in the first look. The poster features an injured Vicky staring out into the distance, his mouth agape in a scream.

Vicky Kaushal… First look poster of #Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship… Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh… 15 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/dkrn0BHrXB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019



The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi and Vicky are will be seen together for a high-concept scary story that revolves around a static ship in Mumbai.

Directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, the horror movie is set to release on November 15.