Bhitarkanika National Park to reopen for tourists from Aug 1

Kendrapara: After remaining closed for three months in view of the breeding season of estuarine crocodiles in the wetland, the Bhitarkanika National Park will be reopened for the tourists from August 1.

This was confirmed by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Rajnagar Wildlife Division, Bimal Prasanna Acharya.

A three-month ban on entry of tourists and visitors to Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara will be imposed from May 1 in view of the mating and nesting season of crocodiles.

Reportedly, 92 nests of crocodiles were counted during this year’s nesting season. While one nest was destroyed due to the high tide of the sea, 32 eggs were kept at the Dangamal Crocodile Breeding and Research Centre.

An area of 145 sqkm of the Bhitarkanika Wild Sanctuary, located in Kendrapara district of Odisha, has been designated as a National Park since 16th Sep 1998. With its vast expanse of mangrove cover and wetland spots, the park is an ideal eco-tourism destination for camping and trekking.