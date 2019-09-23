Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh launches 5-day protest opposing 100% FDI in coal sector

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
opposing 100% FDI in coal sector
10

Angul: The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Monday launched a five-day protest opposing the state government’s decision to allow 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the coal sector.

The protesters staged demonstrations outside all the coal mines in Talcher.

The shut down has adversely impacted the revenue of the coalfields in Odisha. Mining operations, particularly in various mines under Talcher, have been hit by the stir. Mining operations at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited in Sambalpur has also come to a halt due to the same.

The agitators said 100 per cent FDI will make coal mining uncompetitive, losing consumers and pricing power.

Workers claimed that the Centre is mulling an idea to make the subsidiaries – Mahanadi Coalfields, South-Eastern Coalfields and Northern Coalfields – into independent companies.

pragativadinewsservice
