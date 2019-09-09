Bharat Masala’s ‘poor waste disposal’ adds to people’s woes in Cuttack

Cuttack: Residents of Andeisahi in Jagatpur area of Cuttack district are suffering a lot due to alleged poor waste disposal of Bharat Masala (spice) company situated in the area since 39 years ago.

It is alleged that although the wastewater and smokes emanating from the solid waste of the company is causing considerable inconvenience for the residents, no action is being taken against the company due to the pressure from an influential MLA of ruling BJD and other district leaders.

Around 10 acres of the public-owned land was taken by the company and three units namely Bharat Masala, Bharat Pasta and Bharat Foods were set up in the area in 1980.

However, the harmful smoke emissions from the factory and improper waste disposal are posing a serious threat to the lives of the people living in the nearby area.

Besides, heavy vehicles loaded with raw materials are transported to the factory through the Kendrapada Canal road. As per allegations, plying of heavy vehicles on the road have turned the road into a death trap.

Moreover, it was alleged that locals people are not getting any employment in the factory and the company workers are deprived of getting the minimum payment set by the state government.

Opposing the company’s illegal practices that are against public interest and exploitation of labourers, members of Cuttack city association has threatened to launch mass protest in the coming days.