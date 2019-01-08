Bharat Bandh Day 2: Collectors asked to take call on school closure

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department on Tuesday asked all the district collectors to take decision on the closure of schools and educational institutions tomorrow (January 9), Bharat Bandh Day 2.

Higher education department Additional Secretary Partha Sarathi Mishra wrote to the district collectors in this regard in view of second day of Bharat Bandh by trade unions.

“There may be apprehension of untoward incidents in different parts of the state during Bharat bandh on January 9,” Mishra wrote in the letter.

He asked the District Collectors and District Magistrates to assess the situation in their respective districts due to Bharat Bandh.

“In case of any compelling situation which could likely to affect the educational institutions, you may kindly take a suitable decision for closure of the educational institutions within your jurisdiction on 9th January 2019,” the Higher Education department letter further read.