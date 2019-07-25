Bhaijaan’s Kick-2 to go on floors in 2020

Mumbai: Good news for the fans of superstar Salman Khan. The Bollywood Bhaijaan will come with Kick-2, the sequel of his 2014’s blockbuster movie Kick.

As Kick completes five years, Sajid Nadiadwala, the director of the movie, recently made some revelations regarding the sequel of the action-thriller. The film will go on floors next year.

In 2014, the multi-starrer action-thriller starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was released on the occasion of Eid.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news that the movie is getting a sequel.

<>

Mere Baare Main Itna Mat Sochna… Aap Devil Ke Peeche, Devil Aapke Peeche… Salman Khan starrer #Kick, which marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala, was released 5 years ago to superb BO earnings… Now awaiting #Kick2, which is expected to roll in 2020. #5YearsOfKick pic.twitter.com/8lgwHhIeyu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2019

</>

A report in Mumbai Mirror has confirmed the same, quoting a source close and the writing team is taking things extremely slow, to ensure that part two lives up to the expectations of the audience.

There have been several brain-storming sessions to lock the premise of the development as saying, “Since Kick was a much-loved film, Sajid story, which carries forward the franchise.”

The Devil character is deeply layered. There’s a lot about him that has been left to explore. Devil’s character is extremely unpredictable. That is precisely what makes Salman’s role all the more unique. Sajid will further explore this side of the character in part two.

Apart from Salman, other members of the cast will be decided shortly.