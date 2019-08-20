Bhaijaan may face ban if he works with Mika: Cine Employees Assn

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be banned if he will work with Singer Mika Singh, who was recently banned by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

According to reports, the federation has said that if any artist works with Mika, then he or she too could get banned. The federation was reportedly speaking with reference to an upcoming six-city gig in the US where Salman Khan and Mika will perform.

Titled Up, Close and Personal with Salman Khan, the show has been scheduled for next week. Mika is expected to join them in the Houston leg of the programme, due to take place on August 28.

Mika who performed at a wedding in Karachi awaits the final verdict which will be out after he meets the members of the film body. After being massively trolled on social media, Mika Singh invited the wrath of All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) who have banned him from working in India.

While Mika will meet the members of the FWICE today, the final verdict on his ban will depend on the singer’s explanation on why he performed in the neighbouring country amid tension between India and Pakistan. Ashok Dubey, general secretary, FWICE told Mid-Day that in case Mika Singh fails to assuage the body’s reservations, the ban on the singer will continue.

Now, Mika Singh will meet FWICE members today to present his case on his performance in Pakistan amid tension between the two countries.