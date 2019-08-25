Bhadrak youth held for blackmailing girl with her obscene pics

Bhadrak A youth has been arrested by Jagatsinghpur police for allegedly blackmailing a class-X girl with her obscene photographs in Bhadrak district today.
The accused has been identified as Laxmikant Das (20), of Atto village in Bhadrak district.
According to sources, Das came in contact with the girl hailing from Jagatsinghpur after dialling a wrong number. Later, he started making video calls to her frequently, during which the youth collected some objectionable photographs of the girl and then started blackmailing her.
After some days, the girl stopped picking up his calls. Fumed over this, Laxmikant sent the photos to the girl threatening her to upload those on social media and demanded Rs one lakh.
A complaint was lodged after the victim narrated her ordeal before the family members. After a probe, the accused youth was arrested by the police from his native place, sources added.