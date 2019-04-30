Bhadrak hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 5; joint probe ordered

Bhadrak: The death toll in the Bhadrak hooch tragedy has risen to five with the death of two other ill-taken victims of the incident who were undergoing treatment at the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sukanta Barik, Sadhucharan Nayak, Sarbeswar Das, and Ramchandra Padiari of Doulatapur and Nimaisahi area under Dihida police limits.

According to reports, as many as 23 people fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Pirahaat under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district last night.

While one person died on the spot, three others succumbed while undergoing treatment today. Among the ill taken persons, three have been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after their health condition deteriorated.

Fumed over the incident, locals blocked the Bhadrak-Chandabali road at Pirahaat demanding immediate action against the people responsible for the tragedy. They also urged the district administration to curb the sale of spurious liquor in the area.

Taking note of the incident, Bhadrak Collector immediately ordered a probe into the incident. He also assured the people that strict action will be against the persons involved in the incident.

On being asked, Excise Secretary Nikunja Dhal said, “A joint investigation will be done by departments of Revenue, Health and Police.” As the incident took place on polling day, we are taking this matter seriously, he added.