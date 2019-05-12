Bhadrak fire mishap: Newly-wed woman charred to death, 8 rooms gutted

Bhadrak: A newly-wed woman was charred to death while eight rooms of three families were gutted in a fire that broke out at Ogalpur village in Bhadrak district on Sunday.

According to sources, a fire erupted from one Ramachandra Majhi’s house at around 12 pm, which engulfed the nearby houses within a few minutes. Meanwhile, the newly-wed woman who was present inside the house could not escape from the blaze and was trapped inside.

Although, locals rescued the woman to the nearby hospital where doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

Eight houses of three families were completely destroyed in the mishap. Besides, important documents, furniture, paddy were reduced to cinders.

However, the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.