Beware! Predatory man tails teenage girls, act caught on CCTV

Bhubaneswar: Questions regarding the safety of women and girls in Bhubaneswar are being raised after an incident of a man tracking down teenage girls and misbehaving with them came to fore.

According to sources and multiple complaints, a man riding a two-wheeler has been portraying “paedophile” activities.

The incident came to light after a CCTV surveillance footage from Laxmi Sagar area in Bhubaneswar went viral. As per the footage, the accused man is seen following a minor girl on the relatively lonely street and misbehaving with her before fleeing the spot.

However, what sparked resentment among denizens, locals and guardians of the teenage girls is the inefficiency of the police in nabbing the accused person even after six days of registering the complaint regarding the sexual offence.

Besides, cops also figured out the number plate of the scooter from the video footage and are still unable to track the accused.

While such incidents have raised questions in the heart of parents, cops are trying to identify and nab the accused involved in the incidents.

Such shameful incidents have also garnered concerns all spectrum of the society as Bhubaneswar roads are being termed unsafe for women.