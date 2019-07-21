Berhampur DFO arrested in DA case

Ganjam: Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has been arrested by the Vigilance department on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

The accused, identified as Ashis Kumar Behera, is currently posted as Divisional Forest Officer in Berhampur of Ganjam district.

During the two-day search conducted at nine places including his Berhampur office, official residence and parental house, movable and immovable assets to the tune of over Rs 2.19 crore was seized, Vigilance officials informed.

