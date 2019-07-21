Berhampur DFO arrested in DA case

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Berhampur DFO
67

Ganjam: Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has been arrested by the Vigilance department on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

The accused, identified as Ashis Kumar Behera, is currently posted as Divisional Forest Officer in Berhampur of Ganjam district.

Related Posts

Two dead, two critical as bike hits truck in Rourkela

School teacher killed after being hit by speeding bike in…

Police foil dacoity bid in Jatni, nab five criminals

During the two-day search conducted at nine places including his Berhampur office, official residence and parental house, movable and immovable assets to the tune of over Rs 2.19 crore was seized, Vigilance officials informed.

Also Read: Berhampur DFO in Vig net for disproportionate assets

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.