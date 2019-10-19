Bengal Warriors clinch PKL 2019 title by defeating Dabang Delhi

Ahmedabad: The Bengal Warriors were crowned the champions of season 7 after clinching the title in the Pro Kabaddi grand finale on Saturday by defeating Dabang Delhi at Ahmedabad.

Naveen Kumar claimed his 22nd successive Super Ten but it was Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh who ruled the match.

Delhi started off strong as they took a hefty 8 point lead in the initial stage after forcing an all-out on Bengal Warriors but the latter bounced back in a sensational manner to win their maiden title.

Bengal Warriors were playing without their captain Maninder Singh, who had 205 points this season, but Nabibakhsh did not let Maninder’s absence felt. The captain for the final completed an All Out to help Warriors make a comeback right before the end of the first half to help the scores level 17-all.

Naveen looked a little dull in the first half as he failed to get the touchpoints and relied mostly on bonus points. However, towards the end of the game, his oozed fire and showed his rapid pace but it was too late by then. The young 20-year-old sensation was the leading scorer from both the teams with 18 points.