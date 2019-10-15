Bengal Governor slams Mamata govt for insulting him

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged that he was insulted at annual Kolkata Durga puja carnival hosted by Mamata government.

The Durga puja celebration was held on Friday. Reliable sources said Dhankhar was upset as he was allotted a corner seat on the dais.

The West Bengal Governor alleged :”I felt insulted at the carnival. I am deeply hurt and disturbed. The insult was not to me but to every people of West Bengal. They will never digest such an insult.”

The Governor said he was present at the function for four hours, but was completely blacked out of press coverage.