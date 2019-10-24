Benelli Launches Retro Classic ‘Imperiale 400’at Rs. 1.69 lakhs

Bhubaneswar: Betting big on the Classic bike segment, the Italian superbike manufacturer Benelli, has launched one of its most awaited model -Imperiale 400 in the Indian market for Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, India).

The Classic bike for free spirits that strongly recalls the Pesaro based brand’s heritage. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is a reinterpretation of a historical model of the Benelli-MotoBi range produced in the 1950s. An authentic bike with a pure spirit that today finds its essence in an elegant and retro motorcycle.

Customers can book the Benelli Imperiale 400 for Rs. 4,000, by visiting india.benelli.comor by visiting the nearest Benelli India Dealership.

Benelli India is also offering the Imperiale 400 with the Best-In-Class ‘3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty as Standard’*.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is introduced with complimentary service for the first 2-years. The company has also introduced an Annual Maintenance Contract for the Imperiale 400 for hassle-free customer experience, which can be availed after the completion of the first 2-years.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is available in three colour options – Red, Silver and Black.

Commenting on the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said:

We are delighted to launch a series of exciting models in the last two months in the Indian market and this clearly proves Benelli’s commitment to India. We are betting big on the segment, with the launch of the Imperiale 400 and are confident of capturing a significant market share with a number of dealership launches set to take place, to ensure that our services and the Imperiale 400 is within reach for every rider out there.

The Imperiale 400 gets an all-new SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS4 engine with electronic fuel injection. The maximum power produced is 21PS @ 5500rpm, with a torque output of 29Nm @ 4500rpm.

Extremely easy to ride and handle, the Imperiale 400 has a compact and durable double-cradle frame. The front gets a 41mm telescopic fork while the rear gets preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers. The design of the exhaust, finished in black with chrome inserts, accentuate the vintage style of this new Benelli motorcycle, reinforced by the round front headlight – typically retro – and the teardrop tank, which bring out the motorcycle’s true essence.

The classic bike features a 300mm disc on the front with a two-piston floating caliper and a 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear, with dual-channel ABS, thus ensuring an effective and balanced braking system. The spoked rims have different diameters: 19″ on the front end, 18″ at the back, respectively mounting 110/90 and 130/80 section tubed tyres.

About Benelli

Pure passion since 1911. Benelli is this and lots more: heritage, emotion and innovation become legendary throughout more than 100 years of ground breaking models, advanced technology, victories and world-renowned riders. In 2005, Benelli became a part of QJIAN JIANG (QJ) group, China. The production capacity reaches to 12,00,000 vehicles per year, with about 14,000 employees. Benelli as a global player has established itself across 70 countries and growing stronger.

Further strengthening Benelli Q.J’s position in the global market is Geely’s recent $166 million investment in parent company QJ, giving it 29.77% ownership of QJ’s equity. This makes Qjian Jiang, China’s second largest motorcycle manufacturer.