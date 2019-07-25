Beijing expresses concern after US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Taipei: Beijing has expressed its concern after an American warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait. The US Navy and Taiwanese authorities have confirmed this.

This incident has followed an unprecedented joint Chinese-Russian air force exercise this week that triggered furious protests of airspace violations by key US regional allies like South Korea and Japan.

Beijing’s reaction to the latest incident was relatively restrained. The Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing had “expressed its concerns to the American side”.

Hua said: “The Taiwan issue is the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-American relations”.