Bed Prakash Agarwalla: End of 50 years of political life

Bhubaneswar: Former minister and Patkura MLA Bed Prakash Agarwalla who breathed his last on Saturday was an undisputed leader of non-Congress politics.

He was in the political arena for fifty years and had served as a minister from Nilamani Routray ministry to Naveen Patnaik.

Agarwalla entered into active politics in 1957 after being elected as the councillor of Kendrapara Municipality.

He was the chairman of Kendrapara Municipality in 1970 and adorned the post till 1974. Agarwalla catapulted to eminence after being elected as the MLA of Patkura under the banner of Utkal Congress led by legendary Biju Patnaik.

He was elected as the MLA of Kendrapara for four times and from Patkura assembly segment twice. Agarwalla was the minister of commerce and transport in Nilamani Routray cabinet in 1979 and later he got tourism and culture ministry and parliamentary affairs.

Bed Prakash Agarwalla was the finance minister in Biju Patnaik ministry from 1991 to 1995. The veteran leader was a minister in Naveen Patnaik cabinet in 2000 as food, civil supplies and rural development.

The ace political leader was however defeated from Kendrapara segment while contesting from a BJP ticket.

But, he was given the vice chairmanship of the state planning commission. Agarwalla joined BJD after the BJD-BJP pact was dismantled in 2009. He was elected as the legislator of Patkura twice in 2009 and 2014 on BJD ticket.

A close associate of Biju Patnaik, Agarwalla had donned the post of chairman of Biju Centenary Celebration Committee. Despite his ill health, he was made the chairman of BJD manifesto committee and was given the ticket to contest from Patkura assembly seat.

Although there is no notification from the Election Commission about the countermanding of election to Patkura assembly constituency following the sad demise of Bed Prakash Agarwalla, there is every possibility that an announcement will be made by the poll body shortly.

The Patkura assembly segment was slated for a two-cornered contest with Bijoy Mohapatra and Jayant Mohanty in the fray from BJP and Congress respectively.

