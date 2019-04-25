Beat the heat with creativity at Kala Bhoomi Summer Experience

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crafts Museum – Kala Bhoomi in the state capital is going to organise a summer camp titled ‘Kala Bhoomi Summer Experience’ from May 6 to June 9.

The Kala Bhoomi Summer Experience, part of the Crafts Reimagined for Experience, Absorption, Trial and Experience – C.R.E.A.T.E., aims to provide an opportunity for individuals to experience and engage with their cultural heritage.

At the summer camp, children as well as youth can get knowledge on terracotta, straw craft, handlooms, Pattachitra and palm leaf etching. This endeavour hopes to bridge the gap between consumer, craft and craftsmen.

Divided into three experience categories—Pre-Teens (9 to 11 years), Teens (12 to 15 years) and Young Adults (over 16 years)—the summer camp aims to beat the heat with creativity, engagement and contribution. Registration is now open for the summer camp. Those interested can log on to www.odishacraftsmuseum.com for registration by April 27.

It can be mentioned here that the Odisha Crafts Museum – Kala Bhoomi is a permanent institution in the service of society and its development, open to the public, which acquires, conserves, researches, communicates and exhibits the tangible and intangible heritage of humanity and its environment for the purposes of education, study and enjoyment.