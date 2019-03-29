BDO abducted by miscreants in broad daylight in Bolangir

By pragativadinewsservice
Bolangir: A block development officer (BDO) has allegedly been abducted by a group of miscreants in a broad daylight in Bolangir district on Friday.

The abducted BDO was identified as Saroj Kumar Mishra, who was posted Puintala block in the district.

According to sources, a group of 10 to 12 youths approached Mishra at his office in Puintala block at around 4 pm today. Before he could say anything, the miscreants abducted him.

A complaint has been lodged in this regard. Acting swiftly, the police have launched a probe to trace the BDO.

