BDA, BMC to plant 27,750 saplings to restore Capital City’s green cover

Bhubaneswar: As the city is going to celebrate World Environment Day tomorrow, the city authorities have come forward with an initiative to restore the green cover of the State Capital which was damaged by severe cyclonic storm Fani.

Under the plantation micro plan, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to plant 23,500 plants at 11 different sites while Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will plant 4,250 plants at 76 different locations across the city.

As per the reports prepared by both the organisations, while BDA has suffered massive tree loss in its parks amounting to more than 10,000 the avenue and open space plantation by the development authority also encountered more than 2,000 tress loss where the trees were damaged completely. Similarly as per the estimation of BMC 623 trees were damaged within the 67 wards under the BMC area.

It can be mentioned here that with a wind speed of over 200 km the severe cyclonic storm Fani had extensively damaged the trees and the city almost lost its green canopy to the gusty winds of the cyclone on May 3.

BDA plantation plan will be mostly in major city parks like Biju Patnaik Park (2,000), Indira Gandhi Park (1,000), Buddha Jayanti Park (1,500), Buddha Jayanti Park Hilltop (2,500), Madhusudan Das Park (2,000), Netaji Subash Bose Park (2,000), Kharvel Park (2,500), APJ Abdul Kalam Park (1,000), Mahatma Gandhi Park (500), Janata Maidan and its periphery (1,500), Kelucharan Mohapatra Park (2,000), Joggers Park CS Pur (500), Nayapalli Parks (1,000), Parks of BJB Nagar (700), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park (500), Parks of Sahid Nagar and Bhoi Nagar (300), Parks of Kalinga Nagar Area (500), Parks of Dumduma and Dharma Vihar area (500). Apart from the major parks there will be a proposed buffer plan for new parks as well with 1,000 plantations.

Similarly BMC will have plantations of 4,250 at places like Jharapada Melana Padia, Badagada Crematorium near school, Badagada Jharana Sahi, Badagada Melana Padia, News Jagannath Temple Pandara, Pahala, Sailashree Vihar, Kalinga Nagar K8, Chilli Pokhari to Garage Chhak, Kolathia, Bhotapada (Canal), Patrapada to AIIMS, Udayagiri Vihar Colony, Patrapada Boys School, IRC Village Square to Rental Square (Munda Sahi), Vishnupriya Apartment Salia Sahi, Dumuduma Sishumandir, Bhagabanpur Road and School, Raghunathnagar School Playground, Bharatpur, Laxmisagar Canal, Nayapalli High School, Balianta Canal, Pokhariput Bus Terminal, GGP Colony Crematorium, GGP Colony High School totalling 76 locations (list attached).

Sources in BDA and BMC, however, added that the new plantations will be emphasised wind resistant varieties so that after the plantation would be least/sparingly affected.