BCJD vice president booked for ‘misbehaving’ with Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

Cuttack: An FIR has been registered against Biju Chhatra Janata Dal’s (BCJD) vice president Manjeet Das for allegedly misbehaving with Kendrapara MP and actor Anubhav Mohanty.

Acting on the written complaint lodged by the personal security officer (PSO) of Kendrapara MP, Purighat police today registered a case against Manjeet Das under relevant Sections of341, 323, 294, 307 and 379 of Indian penal Code (IPC).

In the complaint, the PSO had alleged that Manjeet Das along with some of his associates were creating ruckus in the locality. When Anubhav intervened and wanted to solve the issue, Manjeet hurled abuses and misbehaved with him.

Later, the MP alleging police inaction had also posted a video of the incident on social media.

