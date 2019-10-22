BCJD Leader Files Complaint Against MP Anubhav Mohanty Alleging Defamation

Bhubaneswar: Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) State vice president Manjit Das today filed a complaint against Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty alleging that the actor-turned-politician is defaming him by spreading false information on social media.

Manjit, who also happens to be the neighbour of the politician, stated that Anubhav is posting false and bogus information about him on various social media platforms.

The complainant also alleged that such act of the parliamentarian is tarnishing his image in society.

Besides, the BCJD leader said that Anubhav should be punished under the IT Act for violating the norms of social media and misleading the common mass by spreading false information about him. Manjeet also demanded an apology from the parliamentarian.

Earlier, on September 30, Anubhav was allegedly misbehaved by Manjeet Das at Nandi Sahi in Cuttack city. Later, Purighat Police has registered a case against Manjit under Sections 341, 323, 294, 307 & 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on Anubhav’s allegations.

