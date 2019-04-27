New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday recommended the names of four cricketers including one of the women team for the Arjuna Award.

Senior Indian team pacers Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja along with Indian women’s team star Poonam Yadav have been recommended for the prestigious award by the BCCI.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) met in New Delhi to discuss the matter in the presence of GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim, where Karim had proposed the names of the cricketers.

The Arjuna Awards are given to honour excellence in sports by the Sports Ministry to recognise outstanding achievement in the field of sports.