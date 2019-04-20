BCCI Ombudsman fines Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Rs 20L each for sexist comments

Mumbai: BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain today directed Indian cricketers, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, to pay Rs 20 lakh each for their sexist comments on a popular TV show.

Both the cricketers have been directed to donate Rs 1 lakh each to families of 10 constables in para-military forces who lost their lives on duty and Rs 10 lakh in the fund created by Cricket Association for the Blind within four weeks.

The Ombudsman has also said that if both the players fail to do so within four weeks from the date of the receipt of the order, the Board of Control for Cricket in India might deduct the said amount from the match fees payable to the players.

The Ombudsman stated that, while the players have missed out on a sum of Rs 30 lakh during the Australia tour, the players tendered unconditional apologies. The duo has also not contested action launched against them because of the derogatory remarks during the course of the chat show.

The investigation will also return to the finding that whether the remarks made constitutes as an act of indiscipline or misconduct or violation of any of Rules and Regulations on part of players as contemplated under Rule 41 (1) (c) of the rules.

Notably, the controversial episode was aired in the first week of January, triggering outrage, which prompted the COA to call the duo back from the tour of Australia, handing them provisional suspensions.

Following their unconditional apologies, their ban was provisionally lifted pending inquiry. Once Jain assumed his role, the COA handed over the matter to Ombudsman for the completion of inquiry.