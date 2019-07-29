BCCI announces India U19 squad for Youth Asia Cup 2019

New Delhi: India’s U19 team for the upcoming Youth Asia Cup 2019 has been announced by the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Monday.

The squad was selected by the all-India Junior Selection committee which met in the UK today. The Youth Asia Cup 2019 will be played in Sri Lanka from 3rd – 15th September, 2019.

Wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Chand Jurel will lead the team in the tournament, Aashish Kapoor, Chairman, Junior Selection Committee said in a statement.

India U19 Squad for the tournament is as follows:

Dhruv Chand Jurel (C & WK), Suved Parkar, Thakur Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Salil Arora, Karan Lal, Atharva Ankolekar, Pankaj Yadav, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil