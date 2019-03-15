BCAS steps up security measures at airports for elections

New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued a detailed Circular here today to strengthen the Security measures at the airports with an aim to curb the movement of unauthorised arms, contraband goods, cash and bullion.

This is in the wake of the announcement of Model Code of Conduct for the forthcoming General Elections 2019.

Apart from measure to strengthen the security at the regular commercial airports, special measures have been introduced to check flights from Uncontrolled/Remote/unserved / airstrips /aerodromes /Helipads /private airstrips/Waterdromes.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and AAI/ATC shall inform State Police, BCAS and Income Tax Department about these flights in advance.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) shall share records of not only Scheduled Commercial Flights but also private aircrafts or helicopters to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State and the DEO of the district, in which the airport is located, about the travel plan of chartered aircrafts or helicopters as early as possible, preferably half an hour in advance.

DGsP of States shall deploy Police Units to check these flights during Code of Conduct as per direction of Election Commission and extant rules and regulations of BCAS in this regards.

The operators of all private aircrafts/Helicopters must declare the contents of the baggage, suitcases, etc, carried on these flights to CEO of the states, DEOs of the districts, state police and IT Department.

With an aim to keep strict vigil over movement of cash through all airports Income Tax Department and CISF will be extended all requisite cooperation for checking and surveillance activities. This will be over and above what CISF is otherwise doing.

Officers of BCAS will be conducting surprise inspections of these airports to check the compliance of these instructions.