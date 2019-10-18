BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women 2019: Seven Indians Surface As Changemakers

New Delhi: The BBC on Wednesday released its list of 100 Women 2019 and seven Indians including an Odisha-born woman have booked their places in the list.

From a human rights activist to a young poet, this year’s list has names from diverse jobs, backgrounds and countries.

Here are the Indian changemakers:

Parveena Ahanger

Known as the “Iron Lady of Kashmir”, Parveena Ahanger is a human rights activist from Kashmir and the founder of the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP). After her son disappeared in the ’90s, Ahanger tried her best to locate him and bring him back home but to no avail.

Aranya Johar

The list also includes 21-year-old Aranya Johar. The young poet is a Sophia college student from Mumbai and shot to fame in 2017 after her first spoken-word poem ‘A Brown Girl’s Guide to Gender’ went viral on social media. Johar makes hard points about misogyny, sexism, gender inequality, slut-shaming, stereotypes, sexual abuse, and assault.

Susmita Mohanty

India’s “space-woman” Susmita Mohanty is a space entrepreneur who started India’s first private space start-up.

Subhalakshmi Nandi

For the past 15 years, renowned gender activist and Policy Director at International Center for Research on Women, Subhalakshmi Nandi has worked on improving gender equality in Asia.

Natasha Noel

Born and raised in Mumbai, Natasha Noel lost her mother at age 3 and battled sexual abuse (which started at age 7) well into her early teenage years. Today, Noel, 26, is a yoga guru, motivational speaker and social media influencer. She gives talks on body positivity and encourages her followers to talk about mental health without worrying about being singled out.

Vandana Shiva

A scholar, gender activist, food-sovereignty advocate and prolific writer, Vandana Shiva has become known for a brand of feminism that is oriented to fighting climate change. The “ecofeminist” was the pioneer of India’s “Chipko” (tree-hugging) movement in the 1970s to defend trees from being felled.

Dr Pragati Singh

After working in the field of maternal, child and reproductive health for several years, Dr Vandana Singh realised that several women came to her with problems like they did not want to have intercourse with their husbands or partners. This triggered her to research more into asexuality. In time, Singh formed the online community “Indian Aces” in 2014, India’s first platform for addressing asexual people and asexuality.