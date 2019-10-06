‘Bate Ghate’ phase II hits the streets of Deogarh

Deogarh: In a bid to build a cordial relationship with the general public, Deogarh district administration has come up with a unique programme ‘Bate Ghate’, which is being organised on the streets.

District Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal along with officials, artists, and sportsperson attended the event. The district administration has been organising the programme on the first Sunday of every month.

The event began sharp 6:30 am today at various locations starting from Kalyan Mandap to Swargadwara road, where scores of students and participants gathered and took out a rally.

As per the direction of district Collector Dr Sudhansu Mohan Samal, various programmes including yoga, marathon, cycling, plantation, padayatra were organised from Kalyan Mandap till Swargadwara road. Besides, dance, music, painting, poetry, art, rangoli, sports events were organised where common people were participated voluntarily and showcased their talent.

The participants enjoyed activities like bicycling, yoga, jogging, road skating, badminton, football, cricket, free health checkup, painting, drawing, street play and cultural programmes including song and dance.

Apart from building a friendly relation with the public, the administration aims to promote physical and mental health among the people through this programme. Locals also opted for a medical check-up at the health camps established for Bate Ghate. Some patients also received free medications from these camps.

The basic aim behind the event is to promote social integration, protect the environment and facilitate sustainable transport.

Notably, this is the second phase of ‘Bate Ghate’ programme where people of all age groups to exhibit their skills and talents. The first phase of this unique programme was held on September 1. Moreover, ‘Bate Ghate’ initiative provides a unique platform to keep alive the age-old culture and traditions of Odisha.

Among other, Additional Collector, Deputy Collector, district Information & Public Relations Officer, and Executive Officer of Deogarh Municipality were also present during the mega event.