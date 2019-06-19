Baripada Jagannath temple servitors take out Padayatra to meet CM

Baripada: Servitors of Jagannath temple at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district took out a ‘Padayatra’ to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to apprise him about various issues plaguing the shrine.

The servitors will put forth their demand for second Srikhetra status to the temple. They will also demand to streamline the management of mutts and temples along with an increase in the monthly cash flow to the temple that will eventually raise their monthly income.

The Chief Minister had for the first time visited the temple on April 25 during his mega campaigning for the General and Assembly elections that concluded last month.

During his visit, servitors had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister who had assured them of looking into their demand.

A delegation of servitors led by Arun Kumar Mishra earlier met District Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, ADM Aboli Narwane and Baripada Sub-Collector Dibyajyoti Parida in this regard.

The Baripada Jagannath temple has its own distinct tradition during the Rath Yatra. It is celebrated for two days, but chariots are drawn a day after the Rath Yatra in Puri. Besides, only women are allowed to pull the chariot of Devi Subhadra.